Patria Reached a New Milestone in the Capabilities of Heavy Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(Source: Patria; issued July 06, 2020)

The development of Patria’s Heavy Unmanned Ground Vehicles has reached a level where the Patria AMV 8x8 vehicle can be operated remotely beyond visual line of sight utilizing 5G and 4G networks. This enables vehicles operation even from longer distances with higher reliability.



The demonstration of remote-controlled Patria AMV 8x8 vehicle under 5G network was made in cooperation with the University of Tampere, and it was part of the RemoteFeel project. RemoteFeel is a research project founded by Business Finland, FIMA ry (Forum for Intelligent Machines) and the research parties. Members of the program were given the opportunity to drive a Patria AMV 8x8 vehicle remotely.



The demonstration utilized Patria’s Remote Operating Desk (ROD), state-of-the-art user interface containing features, such as augmented reality and haptic feedbacks enabling more authentic remote-driving operations, and the combined stereo camera system developed by the University of Tampere.



Patria has developed its Heavy Unmanned Ground Vehicle system continuously for several years now and is a leading company in area of unmanned capabilities in its business segment. Patria demonstrated first time in public its Unmanned Heavy Ground Vehicle capabilities at European Land Robots Trial (ELROB) by two Patria AMV 8x8 vehicles in Belgium 2018. Patria’s unmanned solution can be integrated to new Patria AMVXP, Patria 6x6 vehicles and to all already delivered AMV 8x8s without any major changes in the vehicle configuration.





