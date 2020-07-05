Navy SEALs to Launch New Submersible from Bigger Sub Off Hawaii

(Source: The Honolulu Star-Advertiser; published July 05, 2020)

By William Cole

The US Navy is preparing to test this week its new MK 11 Shallow Water Combat Submersible (SWCS), a small submarine developed and produced by Teledyne Brown Engineering to land and recover special forces from submerged submarines. (US Navy photo)





Two of the 22-foot SEAL Delivery Vehicle Mark 11s already were delivered to Hawaii for fleet familiarization and two more were undergoing government acceptance, Capt. Kate Dolloff, SOCOM’s maritime program executive officer, said at a mid-May industry conference. Ten are to be built.



SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1 at Pearl Harbor has operated older Mark 8 delivery vehicles that are challenged “with technology obsolescence” and are slated to be replaced one-for-one by the newer, slightly larger and 4,000 pounds-heavier Mark 11s, the command said.



Each of the “next generation,” 10,000-pound, free-flooding vehicles — which still require the use of wetsuits and scuba gear — carries two crew and four passengers and has better navigation and greater payload capabilities.



The submersibles are launched from watertight Dry Deck Shelters that are fitted to and connected with larger host submarines. (end of excerpt)





Teledyne Awarded $178 Million Special Operations Shallow Water Combat Submersible Contract

(Source: Teledyne Technologies; issued October 21, 2019)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced today that its subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering (TBE) in Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a sole source contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for the follow-on production of MK11 Shallow Water Combat Submersible (SWCS) Systems.



The contract, including all options, is valued at $178 million.



The SWCS System is a manned combat submersible vehicle specifically designed to insert and extract Special Operations Forces (SOF) in high threat areas. Under the initial contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), TBE successfully designed, manufactured, tested and delivered the initial Engineering Development Model (EDM) SWCS System. Due to the success of the program’s EDM Phase, USSOCOM exercised options for TBE to produce and deliver additional MK11 SWCS Production Systems.



“Teledyne is proud to be supplying advanced technologies and systems enabling our Special Operations Forces to perform their missions successfully,” said Al Pichelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “The Shallow Water Combat Submersible is a complex system that will assist in the safe delivery and return of those who are protecting our nation.”



Under the new NAVSEA contract, TBE will continue production and delivery of MK11 SWCS Systems, including spare parts production and the provision of engineering and technical support services, through fiscal year 2024, if all options are exercised.





