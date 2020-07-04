The President of the Republic and the Supreme Commander of the Serbian Army Attended A Demonstration of the Army's CH-92A Drones

(Source: Serbia Ministry of Defence; issued July 04, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Serbian Army officially presented its six new CH-92A unmanned aircraft acquired from China to President Aleksandar Vučić on July 4. They UAVs are armed with FT-8C air-launched laser-guided missiles with a range of 9 km. (Serbian MoD photo)





President Vučić pointed out that these are six new Unmanned Aerial Vehicles purchased in the People's Republic of China, which can shoot at their targets from a distance of about nine kilometers, and at the same time record the terrain and position of enemy units and objects deep in enemy. territory.



“It is becoming a modern way of warfare. We could not and did not have any chance to compete with more serious countries. We are starting now and it is important that we have agreed on technology transfer with the Chinese side, so that we are slowly introducing our Pegasus into the system of the Serbian Army.

Serbia receives Chinese-made unmanned combat aerial vehicleshttps://t.co/7sLTNnDcIA pic.twitter.com/Ni4jOmjvTh — Defence Blog (@Defence_blog) July 5, 2020

“We learn and take on engineering technology that we haven’t completed to the end. So far, we have 18 missiles, we will buy more, they are not expensive, and they are the best weapons and that can be seen in the wars in Yemen and Saudi Arabia - exclusively drones, no casualties, and the results are the strongest and deal the hardest blow to a potential enemy,” said President Vučić, adding that he was happy that the Serbian Army was growing, advancing and that it is many times stronger compared to a few years ago.

The Serbian Army is the first in the region to be equipped with CH-92A unmanned aerial vehicles whose action radius is greater than 250 kilometers, the maximum flight altitude is 5,000 meters, and the speed is slightly less than 200 kilometers per hour.



The CH-92A system of armed drones is a multirole system that can be used to perform a wide range of tasks, such as air reconnaissance, accurate determination of coordinates of ground targets, automatic tracking of moving ground targets, battlefield intelligence, artillery fire correction, assessment of the effects of the action, attack by laser-guided missiles on ground targets, and laser designation of the target for other laser-guided guided ammunition -- bombs and missiles.

Notable is that these CH-92As are equipped with the FT-8C (飞腾8C) air-to-surface guided anti-armor missile, not the smaller/lighter FT-8D that is more commonly associated with the CH-92A and other mid-sized armed Chinese drones such as the AV500W. pic.twitter.com/cU29BJ0PS3 — Dan Gettinger (@gettdan) July 4, 2020

After visiting the new drones of the Serbian Army, President Vučić, answering a journalist's question about the current situation in Novi Pazar, pointed out that this morning he talked with the generals of the Serbian Army who are in Novi Pazar and that the situation is better than the previous day. He said that the Serbian Army should have been hired earlier to help in that city.



“The army did a great job. I issued an order within 24 hours to the Chief of the General Staff, General Milan Mojsilovic, and the Chief of the Military Health Administration, Major General Dr. Uglesa Jovicic. Our doctors and everyone else did a great job. We should have done that earlier,” the President of Serbia pointed out.



(ends)

Serbia Shows Drones Purchased from China to Public for First Time

(Source: Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty; issued July 04, 2020)

Serbia has publicly displayed six new military drones purchased from China for the first time.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was on hand on July 4 at the military airport in Batajnica, near Belgrade, where military officials showcased the drones parked on the tarmac while journalists were given an opportunity to photograph the aircraft.



"They have a long range, they can shoot at targets from a distance of 9 kilometers and record the terrain, objects of interest to Serbia deep within enemy territory," Vucic said, according to Serbian N1 television.



Vucic told reporters at a news conference that Serbia had agreed to cooperate with Chinese experts on the joint development of technology so that Serbia would be able to develop its own unmanned aircraft of a similar class.



However, Vucic declined to answer RFE/RL’s question regarding the cost of the military hardware, saying that all such procurements are secret, not only those made with China.



Along with the six CH92-A drones, Serbia bought 18 missiles for the aircraft some of which were displayed next to them at the presentation. They are to be used for training and drills.



Serbia’s arms procurements, especially ones from Russia, have raised eyebrows in both Brussels and Washington. However, the CH92-A drones are not on the sanctions list, according to Serbia.



-ends-



