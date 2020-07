IRIS-T SLS Successfully Qualified by Swedish Army

(Source: Diehl Defence; issued July 03, 2020)

In calendar week 25 and 26 the Swedish Army qualified its new GBAD system (EldE 98) including IRIS-T SLS missile launchers and interceptors made by Diehl Defence. Successful firings were carried out on Vidsel test range, Sweden.



The interceptors were launched in Lock-on Before Launch and Lock-on After Launch mode against drone targets.



All ground-launched IRIS-T missiles intercepted the drone targets.



-ends-