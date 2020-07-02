Supporting European Defence

(Source: French Government; issued July 2, 2020)

At a hearing before the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defence on 2 July 2020, Florence Parly, [French] Minister for the Armed Forces, defined and reiterated the means that must be unlocked for European defence.“European defence is not the same as the idea of a European army,” explained Florence Parly, adding that it meant “being capable, whenever we need to and if we wish to, of acting together.”The means depend particularly on the European Defence Fund. For the first time, European funding will be earmarked for developing the European defence technological and industrial base (DTIB).France is committed alongside several European partners to calling for a rise in the amount to be set aside in this regard for the 2021-2027 period (it currently stands at EUR 9bn). But more funds are necessary, which is why France, Germany, Spain and Italy have written to the High Representative and the other defence ministers of the European Union: now more than ever, an ambitious European defence fund is necessary.The Minister for the Armed Forces had this to say: "We know that, to protect our citizens, we sorely need Europe. And this is more than a requirement – it is an opportunity that must be seized”.-ends-