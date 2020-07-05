Turkey's First Maritime Missile Successfully Passes Test

(Source: Anadolu Agency; published July 05, 2020)

Similar in appearance to the US-made Harpoon that it is intended to replace, the ATMACA anti-ship missile, developed by Turkey’s Roketsan, has a range of over 200 km. (SSB photo)

Atmacamız bu sefer uzun uçtu



200+ km mesafedeki hedefi başarıyla vurarak fonksiyonlarını mükemmel şekilde yerine getiren #ATMACA seyir füzemiz envantere girmeye hazırlanıyor.@roketsan#İstiklâlveİstikbâlimizİçin pic.twitter.com/BLp4urqAdz — Ismail Demir (@IsmailDemirSSB) July 4, 2020

ANKARA --- Turkey's first indigenously produced maritime missile passed its latest long-distance test launch with flying colors, the nation’s top defense industry official said on July 4.The Atmaca missile “performed its functions perfectly, it successfully hit a target over 200 kilometers [124 miles] away and is ready to enter the [Turkish Armed Forces'] weapons inventory,” İsmail Demir, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency, said on Twitter.Demir also shared footage of the test.Made by missile producer Roketsan, Atmaca is expected to enter the Turkish military’s inventory before year-end, replacing the U.S.-made Harpoon.According to Roketsan, Atmaca is a high-precision, long-range, surface-to-surface, precision strike anti-ship missile that can be integrated with patrol boats, frigates, and corvettes.It boasts a range of over 200 km (124 mi), posing a threat to targets far outside visual range. It also provides target update, re-attack, and mission abort capability via modern data link.-ends-