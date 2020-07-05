The Atmaca missile “performed its functions perfectly, it successfully hit a target over 200 kilometers [124 miles] away and is ready to enter the [Turkish Armed Forces'] weapons inventory,” İsmail Demir, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency, said on Twitter.
Demir also shared footage of the test.
Atmacamız bu sefer uzun uçtu— Ismail Demir (@IsmailDemirSSB) July 4, 2020
200+ km mesafedeki hedefi başarıyla vurarak fonksiyonlarını mükemmel şekilde yerine getiren #ATMACA seyir füzemiz envantere girmeye hazırlanıyor.@roketsan#İstiklâlveİstikbâlimizİçin pic.twitter.com/BLp4urqAdz
Made by missile producer Roketsan, Atmaca is expected to enter the Turkish military’s inventory before year-end, replacing the U.S.-made Harpoon.
According to Roketsan, Atmaca is a high-precision, long-range, surface-to-surface, precision strike anti-ship missile that can be integrated with patrol boats, frigates, and corvettes.
It boasts a range of over 200 km (124 mi), posing a threat to targets far outside visual range. It also provides target update, re-attack, and mission abort capability via modern data link.
