Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 06, 2020)

Signal Systems Corp., Millersville, Maryland, is awarded a $13,467,258 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N68335-20-F-0324) against previously-issued basic ordering agreement N68335-20-G-1062.



This order provides for advanced Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) products for airborne anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and undersea warfare continued research and development efforts under SBIR Topic N04-007, "Continuous Active Sonar Signal Processing;" Topic N093-168, "Target Localization Using Multi-Static Sonar with Drifting Sonobuoys;" and Topic N101-005, "Spread Spectrum Techniques for Sonar Ping Technology."



Work will be performed in Millersville, Maryland (83%); and Lexington Park, Maryland (17%).



The applications to be further developed include acoustic ASW sensors and systems; telemetry and recording systems; signal and data processing; algorithm development; mathematical modeling; system and application prototyping; active and passive display enhancements; information assurance, anti-tampering and cybersecurity concepts; and techniques and analysis to predict the performance of the associated ASW systems.



Work is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $683,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



