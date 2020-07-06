Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 06, 2020)

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, is awarded a $133,406,869 firm-fixed-price contract to prepare for and accomplish repair and alteration requirements for USS McCampbell (DDG 85) chief of naval operations scheduled depot maintenance availability.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this contract to $155,621,173.



Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon.



USS McCampbell will receive comprehensive modernization for DDG 51 class ships to ensure a mission relevant service life. These improvements will include hull, mechanical and electrical technology insertion; as well as provide critical warfighting improvements, such as upgraded machinery control system, integrated bridge and navigation system (to include physical throttles); advanced galley upgrade; wireless communications and digital video surveillance system upgrade; upgrade to a fiber optic local area network backbone; AEGIS baseline 9 upgrade (that includes updated guns weapons system); enhanced Vertical Launching System; multi-mission signal processor; and Ballistic Missile Defense 5.0 upgrade.



Work is expected to be completed by November 2021.



Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $154,319,412 will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $21,166,210 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3), this contract was not competitively procured.



The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity (N4523A-20-D-0550).



-ends-



