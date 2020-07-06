Israel – JP-8 Aviation Fuel, Diesel Fuel, and Unleaded Gasoline

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 6, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel of approximately 990 million gallons of petroleum-based products for an estimated cost of $3 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Israel has requested to buy approximately 990 million gallons of Petroleum-based products, to include JP-8 Aviation Fuel, Diesel Fuel, And Unleaded Gasoline. The total estimated cost is $3 billion.



The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.



The proposed sale of the JP-8 aviation fuel will enable Israel to maintain operational aircraft. Diesel fuel and unleaded gasoline will be used for ground vehicles. The proposed sale will improve Israel’s ability to meet current and future threats in order to defend its borders.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



U.S. vendors will be selected using a competitive bid process through Defense Logistics Agency Energy for supply source(s). There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US Government or contractor representatives to Israel.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



