Argentina – Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 6, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Argentina of twenty-seven (27) M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $100 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Argentina has requested to buy twenty-seven (27) M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles and twenty-seven (27) M2 Flex .50 Cal Machine Guns.



Also included are AN/VAS-5 Driver’s Vision Enhancers; AN/VIC-3 Vehicle Intercom Systems; AN/VRC-91E Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS); Basic Issue Items (BIi); Components of End Items (COEI); Additional Authorized List (AAL); Special Tools and Test Equipment (STTE); M6 Smoke Grenade launchers and associated spares; Outside Continental United States (OCONUS) De-processing Service; OCONUS Contractor-provided training; Field Service Representatives (FSR); technical manuals; spare parts; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $100 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is a strategic partner in South America.



The proposed sale will improve Argentina’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing operational capabilities and force availability. Argentina will use the Stryker vehicles to conduct stability operations in support of disaster relief and international peace keeping obligations. Argentina will have no difficulty absorbing these vehicles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be General Dynamics Land Systems, Anniston, AL. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the temporary assignment of two (2) U.S. contractor representatives to Argentina to support the program.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



