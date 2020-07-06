Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 06, 2020)

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $6,000,000,000 modification (P00102) to six-year base contract SPRBL1-15-D-0017 with one four-year option period, to add an additional year of performance and increase funding for depot-level repairables and consumable spare parts, as well as repair and engineering services for multiple weapon systems.



This modification increases the contract ceiling from $2,000,000,000 to $8,000,000,000.



This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



This is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with both fixed-price and cost elements. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a Sept. 27, 2021, ordering period end date.



Using customer is the Department of Defense.



Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Army working capital funds and other procurement funds as necessary.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



