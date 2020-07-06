Lithuania – UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Lithuania of six (6) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $380 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Lithuania has requested to buy six (6) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in standard U.S. Government configuration with designated unique equipment and Government Furnished Equipment (GFE) with

-- fourteen (14) T700-GE-701D engines (12 installed and 2 spares);

-- eight (8) AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) (6 production and 2 spares);

-- twelve (12) M240H machine guns.



Also included are fifteen (15) EAGLE +429 Embedded Global Positioning/Inertial Navigation (EGI) System (12 production and 3 spares); eight (8) AN/APX-123A Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponder (6 production and 2 spares); fifteen (15) AN/ARC-201D (twelve (12) production and three (3) spares); fifteen (15) AN/ARC-231 radios (12 production and 3 spares); eight (8) AN/ARC-220 radios (6 production and 2 spares); two (2) VRC-100 HF Radio Ground Stations (1 for primary operations and 1 spares); eight (8) AN/AVR-2B Laser Warning Receiver (6 production and 2 spares); twelve (12) Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) User Data Module (UDM); eight (8) TALON Forward Looking Infrared Radar (TALON FLIR) (6 production and 2 spares); eight (8) EBC-406 Emergency Locator Transmitter (6 production and 2 spares); thirty (30) AN/AVS-6 Military Grade Night Vision Goggles; fifteen (15) AN/AVS-7 Improved Heads Up Display (IHUD) (Day) (12 for primary aircrew and 3 spares); fifteen (15) AN/AVS-7 Improved Heads Up Display (IHUD (Night) (12 for primary aircrew and 3 spares); five hundred (500) 1305-A965, CTG, 25.4mm, decoy M839; eight hundred (800) flare, aircraft, countermeasure, M206; thirty-eight thousand four hundred (38,400) 7.62mm, 4 Ball, M80, 1 Tracer, Linked A; eight (8) cartridge, impulse, MH44-0; twenty-four (24) cartridge, aircraft fire extinguisher; eight (8) cartridge, impulse, CCU-92/A; one thousand four hundred forty (1,440) cartridge, impulse, BBU-35/B; aircraft warranty, air worthiness support, spare and repair parts, support equipment, communication equipment, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, ground support equipment, site surveys, tool and test equipment, Security Assistance Training Field Activity (SATFA) Aviation Courses, Technical Assistance Fielding Team (TAFT), U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of program, technical and logistics support. The total estimated program cost is $380 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring peace and stability in Europe.



The proposed sale of these UH-60 helicopters to Lithuania will significantly increase its capability to provide troop lift, border security, anti-terrorist, medical evacuation, search and rescue, re-supply/external lift, combat support in all weather. These UH-60 helicopters will allow for interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces in rapid response to a variety of missions and quick positioning of troops with minimal helicopter assets.



Lithuania intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize and expand its armed forces to provide multi-mission support in its region and combat terrorism threats. Lithuania will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Sikorsky Aircraft Company, Stratford, CT; and General Electric Aircraft Company (GEAC) in Lynn, MA. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale may require the assignment of an additional three U.S. Government and five contractor representatives in country full-time to support the delivery and training for approximately two-five years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



