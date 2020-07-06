Satellite for US Air Force Successfully Launches as Part of L3Harris’ Responsive Constellation Contract

(Source: L3 Harris Technologies; issued July 06, 2020)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- L3Harris Technologies launched the latest in a demonstration series of end-to-end small satellites as part of a U.S. Air Force constellation the company is responsible for developing.



As the prime contractor for the firm fixed-price development space mission, L3Harris is designing, developing, building, testing and deploying the satellites. The company will task, command and control the satellite system, as well as perform on-board processing of data to deliver imagery products directly to warfighters on tactical timelines.



“L3Harris has developed and supported various aspects of satellite missions over the last several decades as a component supplier or hosted payload,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “In collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, we pulled the pieces together to successfully plan, develop and execute an affordable, high-performance space mission, which is part of a responsive constellation contract.”



The Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicles Secondary Payload Adapter, or ESPA-class, satellite system will use L3Harris’ fully reprogrammable payload platform — allowing operators to reconfigure smallsat payloads on orbit to changing missions. The company’s High Compaction Ratio unfurlable X-band reflector is also on board to enable high-speed data communication. L3Harris is an end-to-end solutions provider for affordable, responsive smallsat systems that deliver high value for the most challenging Department of Defense and Intelligence Community missions.





L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.



-ends-



