Russia Offers Latest Armata Tank to Foreign Partners

(Source: TASS; published July 06, 2020)

MOSCOW --- Russia has started promoting the latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tank for exports, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Serbia’s Glas javnosti online newspaper on Monday.



"Russian producers are ready to offer potential buyers both air defense systems, such as the S-300 and the S-400, and advanced aircraft and helicopters. We are preparing the MiG-35 light fighter for sale and are promoting the latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tank," the Russian defense official said.



Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in April that Russia was planning to start work with foreign customers of the Armata tank in 2021 and had already received several prior requests.



The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop a main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles.



The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.



