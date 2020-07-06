The Griffon Arrives in Fréjus

(Source: French Army; issued July 06, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

One of the 13 new Griffon multi-role armored vehicles delivered to the French Army’s 21st Marine Infantry Regiment sporting the new basic camouflage scheme. The Army says the units Griffons will soon be deployed on overseas operations. (French Army photo)

Thirteen new Griffons have arrived in Fréjus in the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment (21st RIMa). The French Army had already received 92 of these Véhicules Blindés Multi-Rôles (multi-role armored vehicles, VBMR) in 2019.The 21st RIMa thus becomes the fourth army unit to receive these vehicles on which two combat companies will be formed from August for a period of two months. The training phase will allow pilots, weapon operators and group commanders to practice directly on the vehicle. From November, two additional companies of the regiment will be trained in turn.The VBMR Griffon, the first vehicle of the Scorpion program to enter service, is gradually replacing the Véhicule de l’Avant Blindé (VAB). Scorpion is a major change, combining not only major improvements in equipment and vehicles, but also a modern and innovative working environment.Each soldier is being gradually trained in the Scorpion "universe" in order to be as effective as possible.Ultimately, Griffon will be available in four versions:-- troop transport,-- command post,-- artillery observation vehicle,-- medical vehicle.Around 2,000 copies will be delivered by 2025.The first vehicles will be rapidly deployed in external operation.-ends-