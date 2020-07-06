Indonesia – MV-22 Block C Osprey Aircraft

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 6, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Indonesia of eight (8) MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2 billion.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Indonesia has requested to buy eight (8) MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft.



Also included are:

-- twenty-four (24) AE 1107C Rolls Royce Engines;

-- twenty (20) AN/AAQ-27 Forward Looking InfraRed Radars;

-- twenty (20) AN/AAR-47 Missile Warning Systems;

-- twenty (20) AN/APR-39 Radar Warning Receivers;

-- twenty (20) AN/ALE-47 Countermeasure Dispenser Systems;

-- twenty (20) AN/APX-117 Identification Friend or Foe Systems (IFF);

-- twenty (20) AN/APN-194 Radar Altimeters;

-- twenty (20) AN/ARN-147 VHF Omni­Directional Range (VOR) Instrument Landing System (ILS) Beacon Navigation Systems;

-- forty (40) ARC-210 629F-23 Multi-Band Radios (Non-COMSEC);

-- twenty (20) AN/ASN-163 Miniature Airborne Global Positioning System (GPS) Receivers (MAGR);

-- twenty (20) AN/ARN-153 Tactical Airborne Navigation Systems;

-- twenty (20) Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS II);

-- twenty (20) M-240-D 7.64mm Machine Guns;

-- twenty (20) GAU-21 Machine Guns; Joint Mission Planning Systems (JMPS) with unique planning components;

-- publications and technical documentation; aircraft spares and repair parts; repair and return; aircraft ferry services; tanker support; support and test equipment; personnel training and training equipment; software; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics, and technical support services; and other elements of technical and program support.



The estimated total cost is $2.0 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region. It is vital to U.S. national interest to assist Indonesia in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.



The proposed sale of aircraft and support will enhance Indonesia’s humanitarian and disaster relief capabilities and support amphibious operations. This sale will promote burden sharing and interoperability with U.S. Forces. Indonesia is not expected to have any difficulties absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be Bell Textron Inc., Amarillo, Texas and The Boeing Company, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require travel by the U.S. Government personnel and contractor representatives to Indonesia on a temporary basis to provide program technical support and program management oversight.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



