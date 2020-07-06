France – E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft, Spares and Support Equipment

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 6, 2020)

France operates Grumman E-2C Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft aboard its flagship, the Charles de Gaulle nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and plans to replace them with three E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes at a cost of about $2 billion. (USN photo)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of France of three (3) E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of France requests to buy:

-- three (3) E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft,

-- ten (10) T-56-427A engines (6 installed and 4 spares),

-- three (3) AN/APY-9 radar assemblies,

-- four (4) AN/ALQ-217 electronic support measure systems (3 installed and 1 spare),

-- three (3) AN/AYK-27 Integrated Navigation Channels and Display Systems,

-- five (5) Link-16 (MIDS-JTRS) Communications Systems (3 installed and 2 spares),

-- ten (10) Embedded GPS/INS (EGI) Devices (6 installed and 4 spares),

-- four (4) AN/APX-122(A) and AN/APX-123(A) Identification, Friend or Foe systems (3 installed and 1 spare) and

-- one (1) Joint Mission Planning System.



Also included are Common Systems Integration Laboratories with/Test Equipment, one in Melbourne, FL, and the other in France; air and ground crew equipment; support equipment; spare and repair parts; publications and technical documentation; transportation; training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor logistics, engineering, and technical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $2 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



The proposed sale will improve France’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing its Naval Air Forces with a sustainable follow on capability to their current, legacy E-2C Hawkeye aircraft.



The E-2D aircraft will continue and expand French naval aviation capabilities and maintain interoperability with U.S. naval forces. As a current E-2C operator, France will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Systems Corp, Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, FL. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to France.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness resulting from this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



