Jordan – UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 7, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Jordan of one (1) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and related equipment for an estimated cost of $23 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Jordan has requested to buy one (1) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter in standard U.S. Army configuration with standard Government Furnished Equipment (GFE), including two (2) T700-GE-701D engines and one (1) Common Missile Warning System.



Also included is one (1) AN/APR-39 Radar Signal Detecting Set; one (1) AN/AVR-2B Laser Detecting Set; two (2) AN-ARC-231 Radios; two (2) AN-ARC-201D Radios; one (1) AN/APX-123A Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponder; two (2) Embedded Global Positioning System with Inertial Navigation (EGIs); one (1) Common Missile Warning System User Data Module; Aviation Mission Planning System (AMPS); AMPS software development and support services; and other related elements of logistical, engineering, and program support.



The estimated total cost is $23 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The UH-60M will supplement Jordan’s existing Royal Squadron fleet of Black Hawk helicopters and be used to facilitate the movement of the Jordanian Royal Family in a safe and efficient manner. Jordan already has the UH-60M capability and will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Sikorsky Aircraft Company, Stratford, CT and General Electric Aircraft Company, Lynn, MA. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Jordan.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



