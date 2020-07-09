Last Classic Hornet Taxis Out of Service Facility

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 9, 2020)

The last F/A-18A/B Classic Hornets to undergo deeper maintenance servicing have rolled out of the Boeing Defence Australia facility at RAAF Base Williamtown.



Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, said 150 jobs in the Hunter region had been supported through this important work.



“This was the 163rd and final deeper maintenance servicing for the Air Force Classic Hornet fleet since 2013,” Minister Price said.



“These operations have generated an additional 140,000 flying hours for the Classic Hornets and also contributed $200 million to the Australian economy.”



Deeper maintenance servicing on the Classic Hornet will no longer be required as the capability is progressively replaced by the F-35A Lightning II aircraft.



“To secure these local Hunter jobs, Boeing will continue to provide logistics, engineering and maintenance support through to the planned withdrawal date of December 2021,” Minister Price said.



“Boeing will also assist Defence to prepare retired Classic Hornet aircraft for heritage display within Australia and potential sale to foreign customers.



“This continued effort will assist in retaining a highly skilled Hunter region aviation workforce until there is a requirement for F-35A Lightning II sustainment which will also be based at RAAF Base Williamtown.”



The fleet of 75 Classic Hornet aircraft were introduced into service in 1985 and will see 36 years’ service by the planned withdrawal in December 2021.



