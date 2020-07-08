Elbit Systems Will Deliver Additional 1,000 E-LynX Software Defined Radios to Sweden

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued July 8, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Further to orders received in recent years, Elbit Systems will supply more than 1,000 additional E-LynX Software Defined Radio (SDR) systems to the Swedish Army, expanding the involvement of the Company in Sweden’s tactical radio upgrade program.



Elbit Systems is the supplier of the SDR network solution to the Swedish Army, for which serial deliveries commenced in 2018. The new delivery, which will be carried out through Elbit Systems’ subsidiary in Germany, will include the E-LynX handheld and vehicular configurations.



The E-LynX radio systems facilitate advanced networking solutions in both open field and in urban areas. The E-LynX family of radio systems is designed with an open architecture approach, features unique waveforms and enables the adoption of a range of additional European and NATO waveforms.



The installment base of the E-LynX SDR systems has been growing on an ongoing basis. Elbit Systems is the provider of current and future land SDR systems of the Israeli Defense Forces and was selected to supply E-Lynx systems to additional modern armed forces.



Haim Delmar, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber, said: “We appreciate the confidence placed in our E-LynX solution by the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) and the Swedish Armed Forces. We are proud to be in a position to support the Swedish military as it enhances its networked capabilities”.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems.



