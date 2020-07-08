BAE Systems Selects CAE Medallion MR E-Series for Qatar Typhoon Simulators

(Source: CAE Inc.; issued July 8, 2020)

MONTREAL --- Today at the CAE OneWorld virtual conference and tradeshow, CAE announced that BAE Systems has selected the CAE Medallion MR e-Series visual system for Eurofighter Typhoon full-mission simulators for the Qatar Emiri Air Force.



BAE Systems is the prime contractor responsible for providing 24 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft along with in-service support and training package to the Qatar Emiri Air Force.



“BAE Systems did an exhaustive evaluation of the latest visual display systems available for fighter simulators, and we are excited by their selection of the Medallion MR e-Series to support the synthetic training capability for the Qatar Emiri Air Force,” said Thibaut Trancart, Managing Director, Defence & Security -- Middle East, CAE. “The exceptional realism and immersion offered by the Medallion MR e-Series helps deliver significant training value by allowing complex and challenging fighter aircraft tasks to be rehearsed in a safe virtual environment.”



CAE will be providing four Medallion MR e-Series to BAE Systems for the Qatar Eurofighter Typhoon simulators under contracts awarded during CAE’s fiscal year 2020 third and fourth quarters.



During the CAE OneWorld virtual conference and tradeshow, CAE will be featuring a product presentation and demonstration of the CAE Medallion MR e-Series visual system.



-ends-





