'Built with Pride in Barrow' - The Latest Piece of Dreadnought Makes a Move

(Source: BAE Systems; issued July 6, 2020)

BAE Systems has released a photograph of the newest section of the first Dreadnought nuclear missile submarine that it is building at its yard in Barrow. (BAE photo)

The accommodation unit from the new Dreadnought submarine is seen here being moved across BAE Systems Submarines site in Barrow, where it is being constructed.

It is the first unit of Dreadnought’s forward end to be moved into the new Central Yard Facility.#CASD50 #Cumbria pic.twitter.com/whlSLQ0v0H — BAE Systems Maritime (@BAES_Maritime) June 21, 2019

The newest section of the first Dreadnought submarine to be built at BAE Systems’ yard in Barrow has been moved, as work on the first of class continues.The Dreadnought programme is one of the most complex engineering projects ever undertaken and employs more than 7,000 people across industry and MOD, with thousands more in the supply chain.The unit was the first to make use of new material designed to improve protection for submarine sections as they are moved around the site during construction.Four Dreadnought-Class submarines will be built in Barrow to replace the Vanguard-Class that are currently in service with the Royal Navy. HMS Dreadnought, the first of the new fleet, is scheduled to be delivered in the early 2030s.-ends-