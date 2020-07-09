Saab Receives Order for Torpedo 62 Life Extension

(Source: Saab; issued July 9, 2020)

An artist’s depiction of the Swedish Navy’s heavyweight Torpedo 62, for which Saab has been awarded a contract to extend its service life, possibly until the mid-2040s with the necessary upgrades. (Saab image)

Saab has received a first order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the life extension of the heavyweight torpedo system. The order value is approximately 485 MSEK and deliveries will take place during 2020-2024.



The order is part of a life extension programme for the heavyweight torpedo and mainly comprises a review of the system, modifications and enhancements. The order also includes preparations for upcoming stages of the life extension programme.



“We are proud to continue to support and strengthen the capability of the Swedish navy. This order ensures future development of the heavyweight torpedo, with the possibility for the Torpedo 62 to remain in operation with the Swedish Navy until the mid-2040,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.



Torpedo 62 is a heavyweight torpedo system for surface and underwater targets. Torpedo 62 is equipped with an advanced propulsion system with high capacity and long endurance, combined with an advanced target seeker, developed for the Swedish Navy’s operational area.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-



