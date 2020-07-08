Supplementary Procurement A321-200NX Flight Readiness BMVg

(Source: German Defense Procurement Office; issued July 8, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A drawing of the German Air Force’s future A321neo Long Range aircraft, due to enter service in early 2022 after modification by Lufthansa Technik. (LT image)



With the Airbus A321-200NX, the Luftwaffe will have a future-proof, modern passenger aircraft that can be used in various highly flexible cabin configurations, on short, medium and long-haul flights.



The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and Use (BAAINBw) and Lufthansa Technik signed a contract on July 8, 2020 for the delivery of two new Airbus A321-200NX aircraft.



The BMVg is ready to fly, utilizing the synergy effects with the Airbus A320 family that have already been launched to the greatest extent possible.



The following configurations are possible for the two aircraft: transport of 136 to 163 passengers; transport of up to six intensive care patients or up to twelve slightly / moderately ill / injured patients, as well as various mixed configurations.



The experience of recent years, and in particular the most recent experience with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, has shown the need for full national access to these capacities.



After the delivery of the first base aircraft, the so-called "Green Aircraft", in the second half of 2021, fitting of the military components and modification of the aircraft will begin seamlessly.



The contractor will carry out the retrofitting of the cabin, including the fitting of the MedEvac components, and the additional military components at his Hamburg site.



Delivery of both aircraft to the Air Force is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.



Equipping Two New Airbus A321neoLR for the German Armed Forces

(Source: Lufthansa Technik; issued July 8, 2020)

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) and Lufthansa Technik today signed a contract regarding the equipment of two brand-new Airbus A321neoLR (Long Range) for the German Air Force.



The aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg in August and October 2021, where they will be multifunctionally equipped for various missions. Delivery to the air force is scheduled for 2022.



Lufthansa Technik's VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services business unit will prepare the two aircraft for various types of missions such as troop transport and the MedEvac role (medical evacuation). With the appropriate installations, the aircraft can be used in 18 different interior configurations. Their passenger transport capacity ranges from 136 to 163 passengers. Furthermore, the transport of up to six intensive care patients, the transport of up to twelve slightly or moderately ill/injured patients, as well as various mixed configurations for patient transport are possible.



Lufthansa Technik's Original Equipment Innovation business unit will supply the Patient Transport Units (PTUs) required for the MedEvac role to the German Armed Forces. The contract concluded accordingly comprises 12 units (plus 2 reserve units). Up to six PTUs can be fitted in each of the two A321neoLRs.



With the Airbus A321neoLR, the German Air Force will receive a future-proof, modern passenger aircraft which can be deployed in various highly flexible cabin configurations on short-, medium- and long-haul flights. The two aircraft will be operated by the Federal Ministry of Defence's (BMVg) Special Air Mission Wing, making maximum use of synergy effects with the Airbus A320 Family models already introduced. The corresponding procurement project was already approved on July 3 in the context of the approval of the Second Supplementary Budget 2020.



