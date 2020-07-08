TOULOUSE, France --- Airbus delivered 36 commercial aircraft in June 2020, representing a slight increase compared to 24 in May and 14 in April and bringing the total for the first half of the year to 196 deliveries.
In H1 2020, Airbus booked a total of 298 net commercial aircraft orders.
This compares to 389 aircraft in H1 2019. The decrease reflects the COVID-19 crisis.
By aircraft type, a total of 11 A220s, 157 A320 Family, 5 A330s and 23 A350s were delivered in the first half of 2020.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The wording in the above press release requires clarification.
Airbus booked 298 net orders for commercial aircraft in H1 2020, more than three times as many as the 88 net orders it booked in H1 2019.
Airbus also delivered 296 commercial aircraft in H1, down about one-quarter from 389 in H1 2019.
An Airbus spokesman said July 9 that, after 123 aircraft were delivered during the first quarter, only 73 were in the second quarter, and no improvement is expected in the third quarter.
“We won’t see our incoming cash balancing our expenses until the fourth quarter,” he said.
The spokesman also said that the company has reduced production rates to about 40 aircraft per month, which explains the 15,000 job cuts announced July 1.
However, he said Airbus could reduce this number to 12,000 thanks to support measures being negotiated.)
