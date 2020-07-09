Belgium – MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes (LWT)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 9, 2020

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Belgium of twenty-nine (29) All Up Round MK 54 LWT Mod 0 and related equipment for an estimated cost of $33.3 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Belgium requests to buy twenty-nine (29) All Up Round MK 54 LWT Mod 0. Also included are two (2) Fleet Exercise Section conversion kits, torpedo support equipment, training and publications, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $33.3 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



The Belgian Navy is phasing out its inventory of MK 46 torpedoes. The MK 54 will give them the ability to engage submarines from its fleet of NH-90 helicopters and the new generation of Multi-Mission Frigates. Belgium will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Integrated Defense System, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Belgium; however, U.S. Government Engineering and Technical Services may be required on an interim basis for installations and integration.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)





Germany – MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes (LWT)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 9, 2020

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Germany of sixty-four (64) MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight torpedoes, ten (10) MK 54 Conversion Kits and related equipment for an estimated cost of $130 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Germany has requested to buy sixty-four (64) MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight torpedoes and ten (10) MK 54 Conversion Kits to be used with fleet exercise sections as MK 54 Exercise torpedoes. Also included are torpedo containers; Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes (REXTORP) with containers; Fleet Exercise Section (FES) and fuel tanks to be used with MK 54 conversion kits (procured as MDE); air launch accessories for fixed wing; torpedo spare parts; training, publications, support and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated value is $130 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe.



The proposed sale will improve Germany’s capability to meet current and future threats by upgrading the Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities on Germany’s P-3C aircraft. Germany will have no difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Integrated Defense System, Portsmouth, RI. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require long-term assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Germany; however, U.S. Government Engineering and Technical Services may be required on an interim basis for training and technical assistance.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

