[Taiwan]– Repair and Recertification of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 9, 2020

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of Recertification of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles for an estimated cost of $620 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



TECRO has requested to buy Recertification of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles, including the replacement of expiring Limited Life Components (LLCs) and certification testing in order to support an operational life of thirty years; Test and repair of PAC-3 missiles, including Stockpile Reliability Testing (SRT) and Field Returns; Repair and Return (R&R) of classified and unclassified PAC-3 missile items and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) component level parts; replenishment of classified and unclassified missile spares and GSE spares, as well as a seeker spares pool to improve the turnaround time of the repair and recertification efforts; air transportation services for missile processing; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support; and other related elements of logistics support. The total estimated cost is $620 million.



This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.



This proposed sale will help sustain the recipient's missile density and ensure readiness for air operations. The recipient will use this capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Camden, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the prospective purchasing country.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



