Chinese Defense Ministry Slams Pentagon for South China Sea Drill Accusation

(Source: Global Times; issued July 10, 2020)

By accusing China's military exercises near the Xisha Islands of causing instability in the South China Sea, the US Defense Ministry disregarded the facts, confused right from wrong, and attempted to alienate countries in the region and reap unfair gains, China's Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.



"We are strongly dissatisfied and are resolutely against this," said Defense Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang in a statement.



Ren's remarks came after the Pentagon on July 2 claimed the Chinese drills, which were held in waters near China's Xisha Islands from July 1 to Sunday, were "counter-productive to efforts at easing tensions and maintaining stability," Reuters reported.



China announced the drills on June 27 as part of the annual training schedule, Ren said, noting that the drills were aimed at effectively boosting the Chinese military's maritime defense capability, resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and security, and maintaining regional peace and stability.



The drills were not aimed at any specific country or target, the spokesperson said.



Under the joint efforts of China and ASEAN member states, the situation in the South China Sea is generally stable and moving toward a good direction. However, the US keeps sending large batches of advanced warships and aircraft to the South China Sea for provocations and muscle-flexing, conducting navigation hegemony operations many times and threatening regional security and stability, Ren said.



Only two days after accusing China's drills, the US on Saturday sent two aircraft carriers plus four other warships to the South China Sea for its largest-scale exercises in the region in years, CNN reported on Saturday.



The US is the biggest pusher of militarization in the South China Sea, and goes against the efforts and wishes of peace of countries in the region, Ren said.



China is committed to building an Asian community of a shared future with countries in the region, and developing friendly and cooperative relations based on respect, equality, and mutual benefit, the spokesperson said.



We hope the US can look back at its mistakes, stop provocative military operations in the South China Sea, stop groundless accusations against China, stop alienating countries in the region, and stop creating tensions, Ren said.



Chinese Military Training in South China Sea for Capability Elevation and Regional Stability Protection

(Source: China Military Online; issued July 10, 2020)

BEIJING --- China is firmly opposed to United States’ groundless accusation about China’s military training in South China Sea, Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.



Ren made the remarks when asked by reporters for comments on U.S. Defense Department’s news release on July 2 which alleged that China’s actions will destabilize the situation in the South China Sea.



Recently, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted military training in waters off China’s Xisha Islands, and the Chinese side released news about the training on June 27, Ren said, adding that the training is a routine arrangement within the PLA’s annual training plan for the purpose of effectively enhancing the Chinese military’s maritime defense capability so as to safeguard national sovereignty and security and protect regional peace and stability.



The training was not targeting any specific country and object, said Ren.



By ignoring the facts and calling white black, the U.S. Defense Department is sowing discord among countries in the region and attempts to make benefits from it, we are strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the behavior of the U.S. side, Ren said.



Thanks to joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the current situation in South China Sea is generally stable, Ren said. However the U.S. has been flexing its muscles and making provocations by dispatching its advanced military planes and vessels to the South China Sea, where the U.S. military conducted ‘navigation hegemony’ operations for many times, which threatens regional security and stability, Ren said.



He pointed out that the U.S. is the biggest pushing hands of militarization of the South China Sea and running counter to the peace-loving efforts and wishes of countries in this region.



Ren stated that China is committed to building an Asian community with a shared future and developing a friendly and cooperative relationship based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit with countries in the region.



We hope the U.S. side will make self-reflection, stop its provocative military actions in the South China Sea and its groundless accusation against China and stop sowing discord among countries in the region and creating tensions, Ren stressed.



