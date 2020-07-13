NATO Maritime Exercise Dynamic Mongoose Ends in the High North

(Source: NATO; issued July 13, 2020)

NATO maritime exercise Dynamic Mongoose concluded on Friday (10 July 2020) off the coast of Iceland. Ships, submarines, aircraft and personnel from six Allies took part in the anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare exercise.



Submarines from France, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States trained together with surface ships from Canada, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Allied maritime patrol aircraft also supported the exercise, and host nation Iceland provided logistical support in Reykjavik.



