Korea – Peace Krypton Follow-On Support and Equipment Upgrades

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 10, 2020)

The Peace Krypton aircraft is a Hawker 800 business jet modified for electronic reconnaissance and intelligence missions for the South Korean air force; it is designated U-125 by the US Air Force. (Twitter photo)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of items and services to extend follow-on support to its Peace Krypton reconnaissance aircraft for an estimated cost of $250 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Republic of Korea has requested to buy items and services to extend follow-on support to its Peace Krypton reconnaissance aircraft.



Included are Ground System Modernization (GSM) and sustainment of Prime Mission Equipment (PME); Field Service Representatives (FSR); minor modifications and upgrades; Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS); spares and repair and return of parts; publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated total program cost is $250 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Pacific region.



The proposed sale will improve Korea’s capability to meet current and future threats by supporting operation of its fleet of Peace Krypton aircraft and enabling continued Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) interoperability with the United States. Korea will have no difficulty absorbing this follow-on support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Bethesda, MD. There are known offset requirements associated with this sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the Republic of Korea.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



