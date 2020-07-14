In the Tver Region, flights involving the world's largest An-22 "Antey" turboprop aircraft took place at the base of the Military Transport Aviation Formation.
During the event, the crew performed a flight along a specified route using instruments, and also worked out actions in various emergency situations, including engine failure, radio communications and control system elements.
During the entire flight, interaction with the flight management groups was carried out.
An-22 "Antey" is a heavy turboprop transport aircraft.
Designed for long-distance transportation of heavy and oversized weapons, military equipment and troops, as well as for parachuting and landing methods of air landings.
