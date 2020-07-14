Interception of USAF Reconnaissance Aircraft RC-135

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 14, 2020)

The Russian Ministry of Defence has released a video of an US Air Force RC-135 that it says was intercepted while flying over the Black Sea on July 14. (RUS MoD photo)

On July 14, 2020 Russian airspace monitoring means detected air targets flying towards the state border of the Russian Federation over the Barents and Black Seas.



To identify and intercept targets, fighters from the duty air defense forces of the Northern Fleet and the Southern Military District were airlifted. The targets were identified as reconnaissance aircraft Р-3С "Orion" of the Norwegian Air Force (over the Barents Sea) and Р-8А "Poseidon" of the US Navy, RC-135 and unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-9А "Reaper" of the US Air Force (over the Black Sea).



Russian fighters accompanied reconnaissance aircraft and an unmanned aerial vehicle at a safe distance.



After the reconnaissance aircraft of foreign countries headed away from the state border of the Russian Federation, Russian fighters returned to the home airfields.



There was no violation of the state border of the Russian Federation.



Flights of Russian aircraft were carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace.



