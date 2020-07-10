Air Force to Get Two More C-130 Planes

(Source: Philippine News Agency; posted July 10, 2020)

MANILA --- The Philippine Air Force (PAF) will acquire two more Lockheed C-130 "Hercules" cargo aircraft to add to its existing fleet of five used to transport medical supplies and personnel tasked to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.



"Based on our current status reports, one of the C-130s is expected to arrive this month (July) while the other one will arrive before the end of the year. Both have no specific (arrival) dates yet," Department of National Defense (DND) spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a message to the Philippine News Agency Thursday.



The cost of acquisition for the two C-130s is PHP2.5 billion.



"Cost is PHP2.5 billion. They (C-130s were) co-financed by the Philippines (who contributed PHP1.6 billion) and the US through FMF (Foreign Military Financing) program worth (PHP900 million)," Andolong added.



The US FMF program provides grants and loans for the acquisition of US defense equipment, services, and training.



The C-130 is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft designed and built originally by Lockheed, now known as Lockheed Martin.



Capable of using unprepared runways for takeoffs and landings, the C-130 was originally designed as a troop, medical evacuation, and cargo transport aircraft.



(ends)





Six 'Super Tucano' Attack Aircraft to be Delivered on July 29: DND

(Source: Philippine News Agency; posted July 9, 2020)

MANILA --- The Philippine Air Force (PAF)'s six new Embraer Defense and Security A-29 "Super Tucano" close-air support aircraft are expected to be delivered before the end of July, Department of National Defense (DND) spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said Thursday.



"The six 'Super Tucanos' are expected to be delivered on July 29, 2020," Andolong said in a message.



The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic affected the delivery of the "Super Tucano" planes which was earlier scheduled for the end of February this year.



The aircraft, which will be part of the PAF's 15th Strike Wing, will beef up the remaining North American Rockwell OV-10 "Bronco" attack aircraft used by the Air Force in strike missions.



"They are a welcome and much-needed replacement for the PAF's aged, close air support aircraft, and their mission versatility and capability to carry a variety of ordnance will be very useful in the field," he added.



It is a turboprop aircraft designed for light attack, counter-insurgency, close air support, aerial reconnaissance missions in low threat environments, as well as providing pilot training.



The contract for the six "Super Tucano" aircraft worth PHP4.968 billion was issued in late 2017.



-ends-



