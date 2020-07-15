Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries Announces A Fully Integrated Defense Show Starting March 2022

(Source: General Authority for Military Industries; issued July 15, 2020)

RIYADH --- Today the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) announced the launch of ‘World Defense Show’. The show will take center stage in the global defense show circuit, offering exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to participate in Saudi Arabia’s first truly integrated defense show.Founded by GAMI, World Defense Show is focused on interoperability across air, land, sea, security innovative defense technologies and satellite defense systems. The inaugural event is scheduled to take place between 6th and 9th March 2022 and will then be held biennially in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.Speaking at a virtual press conference attended by international defense companies, GAMI’s Governor, His Excellency Ahmad Al Ohali stated: “As Technology is accelerating the rate at which the global defense industry is evolving, defense considerations are becoming increasingly complex. There is a need for a platform, which enables the defense community to convene and collectively consider the great opportunities and challenges that are facing us all. This is why we are launching World Defense Show, an innovative platform showcasing, through both live and virtual demonstrations, the possibilities that interoperability can provide across all five defense domains: Air, Land, Sea, Security and Satellite.”He added, “There is no better place than Saudi Arabia to organize a defense event at this scale. A G20 country, the Kingdom is one of the world’s biggest defense spenders with a strategic location at the center of three continents, making it an ideal hub for defense trade and innovation. Saudi Arabia’s vision to localize 50% of its multi-billion-dollar defense expenditure by 2030 also presents massive opportunities to global industry OEMs and investors.”

Video News Release - World Defense Show to be hosted by Saudi Arabia (FINAL ENGLISH) from BroadcastExchange on Vimeo.

GAMI has recruited a team of international experts to organize and run event operations.Shaun Ormrod, Chief Executive Officer, World Defense Show, said: “Today’s launch of World Defense Show marks an exciting inflection point for the defense industry and a step forward in the ambition and scale of a defense trade show. Through World Defense Show we will demonstrate why Saudi Arabia is critical to the defense industry’s future. The platform will enable access to dedicated programs that support Saudi Arabia’s local businesses, it will leverage investment opportunities and encourage a new generation to aspire to work in the defense industry.” Mr. Ormrod is the former CEO of Farnborough Airshow with over 20 years of industry trade show expertise.Over four days, World Defense Show will showcase comprehensive and interactive displays of integrated defense technology solutions, alongside conferences and thought leadership seminars focused on the next generation of defense. The show’s venue, estimated to accommodate 80,000 square meters of exhibition, hospitality and outdoor area, will feature demonstration facilities and virtual technological capabilities to showcase every defense domain on an unprecedented scale.World Defense Show is a display and demonstration of integrated and innovation-driven defense solutions, set to serve as the global stage for defense interoperability. The inaugural World Defense Show will take place biannually starting March 2022 in Riyadh - Saudi Arabia, to showcase the latest in interoperable defense solutions.The founder of World Defense Show, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, is the regulator, enabler and licensor for the kingdom’s military industry. GAMI is responsible for domestic defense sector development in line with the national commitment to localize 50% of military manufacturing by 2030.-ends-