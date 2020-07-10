Two NATO Countries Choose E-NYX Night Vision Goggles

(Source: Safran; issued July 10, 2020)

PARIS --- Safran Electronics & Defense recorded the first two orders for its new E-NYX wide field-of-view night vision goggles (NVG) at the end of June. Combining extremely light weight with enhanced reliability, robustness and performance, in particular due to its expanded 47° field of view, E-NYX has been selected by two NATO countries that recently confirmed their plans to join the Takuba Task Force (1).



E-NYX is Safran's Enhanced multirole NVG. It draws on the full range of expertise in portable optronics (electro-optical equipment) and image intensification built up over the last 30 years by Safran and its strategic partner, Theon Sensors. The two partners have already delivered some 160,000 image intensifier devices to armed forces from around the world.



E-NYX features the latest generation of image intensifier tubes (IIT) designed and built by a French company, and reflecting the state-of-the-art in European defense optronics. Weighing less than 500 grams, E-NYX spans all requirements for today's infantry soldiers, including tactical movements, observation, vehicle control and firing weapons of all calibers, thanks to its compatibility with laser illuminator-pointers in the 830-960nm frequency band.



These advanced night vision goggles offer native compatibility with Safran's ECOTI/ECOSI (2) clip-ons, to add anti-camouflage and see-spot (3) capabilities thanks to the addition of an infrared channel. They also feature advanced connectivity, including connections to NATO-standard information and communications systems, navigation, geolocation and real-time Blue Force Tracking (BFT).



These first two orders confirm Safran's position as a world leader in portable optronics for dismounted soldiers. Produced in France, E-NYX clearly illustrates the country's expertise in high-performance portable optronics, as well as the global reach of this French center of excellence.



--The Takuba Task Force, comprising special forces from European countries, was created to fight terrorist groups in the Sahel region.



--Enhanced Clip-On Thermal Imager (ECOTI); Enhanced Clip-On SWIR Imager (ECOSI).



--See-spot allows the display of laser pointing spots emitted by vehicle-mounted or troop-carried target designators for terminal guidance of munitions.





Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for civil and defense applications. The company's products are deployed worldwide on more than 1,000 ships, 25,000 armored vehicles and 10,000 aircraft. Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 95,000 employees and sales of 24,6 billion euros in 2019.



