ST Engineering and IAI Set Up JV to Market Advanced Naval Missile Systems

(Source: ST Engineering; issued July 15, 2020)

SINGAPORE --- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) today announced that its land systems arm has signed an agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI) to set up a joint venture company (JV) in Singapore, with ST Engineering and IAI each having a 50% share.



The JV, named Proteus Advanced Systems Pte. Ltd., will leverage the strengths and track record of its parent companies to market and sell advanced naval missile systems, including a next generation anti-ship missile system.



The setup of this JV is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.





ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 23,000 people across offices in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in the defence, government and commercial segments in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of $7.9b in FY2019.



-ends-



