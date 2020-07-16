RUAG Australia Benefits from Defence Grant

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 16, 2020)

The [Australian] Government is helping a Melbourne company which makes key parts for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet to boost their export capability for a global market.



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price announced RUAG Australia was one of the latest recipients of Defence Global Competitiveness Grants.



“This program is part of the Morrison Government’s commitment to build a stronger and globally competitive Australian defence industry,” Minister Price said.



“Over 26 Australian small businesses have benefited from an investment worth over $3.4 million through this grants program so far.”



RUAG Australia will use their $150,000 grant to digitise manufacturing planning and scheduling functions, expanding RUAG’s capacity to export aerospace components.



Federal Member for Aston Alan Tudge said the grant would help RUAG Australia to continue to export around the world.



“RUAG is just another example of the amazing manufacturers that we have here in Knox,” Mr Tudge said.



“We are working to help RUAG Australia achieve further success as a supplier of key components for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



“RUAG Australia is an international success story. They are delivering both jobs and advanced manufacturing to service a global market.”



-ends-



