USS Roosevelt, Regional Partners Exercise ASW Capabilities

(Source: US Navy; issued July 15, 2020)

NORTH ATLANTIC --- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) demonstrated the newest capabilities in U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F) during exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2020, a NATO-led anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise held in the northern Atlantic Ocean, June 29-July 10.



C6F welcomed Roosevelt to its fleet of Forward-Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) stationed in Rota, Spain, in May 2020. The addition brings new capabilities to area of operations (AOO) with perfect timing to participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2020 alongside regional partners.



“Dynamic Mongoose was an opportunity for Roosevelt to flex our ASW capabilities in real-world ocean environmentals working alongside our NATO allies and partners,” said, Lt. j. g. Evan Oltmanns, anti-submarine warfare officer aboard Roosevelt. “The live submarine tracking exercise – utilizing our advanced sensors, organic helicopter capabilities, and in coordination with other ships and maritime patrol aircraft – increased our knowledge, honed our warfighting skills, and provided great training to the crew.”



Among Roosevelt’s advanced capabilities is a modernized undersea combat system that allows Roosevelt to locate, classify, track, and quickly respond to the presence of underwater contacts such as submarines, mines, and torpedoes. The system uses active and passive sonar to locate and take decisive action in response to underwater contacts.



“Our sonar suite is the most advanced surface sonar suite in the fleet, capable of tracking subsurface contacts in littoral waters and deep open ocean environments,” said Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Aaron L. Greeninger.



Dynamic Mongoose is a NATO-led ASW exercise conducted off the western coast of Norway in the Norwegian Sea. It is a serialized exercise designed to provide ASW training opportunities at unit up to task group level and to sharpen the ASW and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW) skills of participating submarines. Dynamic Mongoose 2020 participants included Roosevelt and Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) from the United States, and naval forces from Canada, France, Germany, Norway, and the United Kingdom.



Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the C6F AOO in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



