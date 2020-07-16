Saab Signs Support Agreement for GlobalEye

(Source: Saab; issued July 16, 2020)

A Saab GlobalEye airborne early warning aircraft before its delivery to the United Arab Emirates. (Saab photo)

Saab has signed a support agreement with the United Arab Emirates regarding the advanced airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) solution GlobalEye. The agreement is valid between 2020 and 2022, with an order value of 144.9 MUSD.



The agreement covers support and maintenance for the airborne surveillance system GlobalEye.



The support and maintenance will be executed locally in the United Arab Emirates.





