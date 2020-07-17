Australia Leading the Way in Asia Pacific F-35 Maintenance

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 17, 2020)

Australia’s defence industry continues to fly high, with a key milestone reached in the maintenance of the Royal Australian Air Force’s new F-35 fighter jets.



The first Australian F‑35A engine fan module has undergone routine maintenance at local Queensland business TAE Aerospace, based at Bundamba in Ipswich.



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said it highlighted the growing capability of Australian defence companies.



“By maintaining and repairing the F-35 engines in Australia, we can get these planes back in the air quicker, while also creating skilled jobs for many Australians,” Minister Price said.



“And in a world first, this type of engine work was the first to ever be completed outside of the United States, representing a significant new step for TAE Aerospace and the Australian defence industry.”



This proves to be a year of milestones for the 100 per cent Australian-owned TAE Aerospace, which in May celebrated its 20th year in the aerospace industry.



“TAE’s recent achievements are a testament to the importance of defence industry in contributing to our economy, and our footprint in the global F-35 Program.”



-ends-



