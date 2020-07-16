CAE GmbH Awarded Subcontract to Upgrade Training Capabilities for German Eurofighter

(Source: CAE, Inc.; issued July 16, 2020)

STOLBERG, Germany --- CAE today announced that CAE GmbH has been awarded a subcontract from Airbus Defence and Space to support the development of new and upgraded training capabilities for Germany's Eurofighter program.



Airbus, acting as the prime contractor for the Eurofighter Pilot Synthetic Training System (PSTS) consortium in Germany, awarded the subcontract to CAE GmbH to support the development of two new Eurofighter full-mission simulators and an upgrade of two existing simulators at the main operating base in Laage. Specifically, CAE will have responsibility for providing the CAE Medallion-6000 visual system and synthetic environment solution for the Eurofighter simulators.



"We are pleased to collaborate with Airbus to continue our longstanding support of the German Air Force Eurofighter training program," said Niels Kröning, General Manager, CAE GmbH. "The new Eurofighter simulators in Laage will expand the distributed mission training capabilities for the German Air Force and enable more advanced training to be conducted in the simulators."



The Eurofighter Pilot Synthetic Training System consortium is the result of a collaboration between the German and Spanish Ministries of Defence. Airbus Defence and Space acts as the prime contractor with CAE and Indra included as industry partners.



CAE GmbH also provides on-site maintenance and in-service support services at Laage, Neuburg, Wittmund, and Noervenich, which are the four Eurofighter main operating bases in Germany.





