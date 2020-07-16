BAE Systems Submits Proposal for U.S. Army’s CATV Program

(Source: BAE Systems; issued July 16, 2020)

BAE Systems has offered the all-terrain Beowulf for the Army’s CATV program. Beowulf can operate in arctic environments and under the harshest conditions. (BAE Systems photo)

ARLINGTON, Virginia --- BAE Systems has submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army for the delivery of two prototype vehicles for the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. BAE Systems is offering its Beowulf platform as a production ready vehicle capable of operating in arctic environments and in all types of terrain for the movement of personnel and cargo under the most remote and harshest conditions.



Beowulf is an unarmored, highly versatile articulated tracked vehicle for carrying cargo and personnel in either of its two compartments. Its modular design allows it to be reconfigured for multiple missions, including logistical support, disaster and humanitarian relief, search and rescue, and a number of other scenarios.



“The Beowulf and its armored sister vehicle, the BvS10, represent the most advanced vehicles in the world when it comes to operating in any terrain, whether it’s snow, ice, rock, sand, mud, swamp, or steep mountainous climbs, and its amphibious capability allows it to swim in flooded areas or in coastal water environments,” said Keith Klemmer, director of business development at BAE Systems. “Beowulf’s versatility and adaptability are truly remarkable and it’s ready to meet the Army and Army National Guard’s mission.”



The Beowulf is based on the BvS10, which is currently in production and already operational in multiple variants with five countries, first going into service with the U.K. Royal Marines in 2005. Leveraging the BvS10 means the Beowulf design is already mature and ready for production. Beowulf also benefits from efficient lifecycle management and routine maintenance and sustainment costs by leveraging common components in the BvS10.



Built by BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, the Beowulf and BvS10 include several key components from U.S. suppliers, including its engine, transmission and hydraulic system. The CATV Request for Prototypes Proposals was issued by the Army in June through the National Advanced Mobility Consortium.



The CATV program is designed to replace the Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs) that have been in service since the early 1980s. Those vehicles are known internationally as the BV206.



