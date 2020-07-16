Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Provides High-End Support in South China Sea

(Source: US Navy; issued July 16, 2020)

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan sails through the San Bernardino Strait, crossing from the Philippine Sea into the South China Sea during a July 3 ‘freedom of navigation’ mission. (USN photo)

SOUTH CHINA SEA --- The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group continues South China Sea operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, July 17.



While deployed, the carrier strike group is conducting high-end exercises and operations that maintain responsive, flexible, and enduring commitments to mutual defense agreements with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.



“Routine carrier operations in the South China Sea reinforce our commitment to our regional allies and partners,” said Rear Adm. George Wikoff, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5. “We support a cooperative approach to preserving stability in concert with international law while opposing those who threaten regional security.”



While operating in the South China Sea, the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group teamed up with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group to maintain warfighting readiness and proficiency by conducting tactical air defense exercises. These integrated exercises improve the Navy’s ability to respond to regional contingencies.



The U.S. Navy regularly conducts integrated strike group operations to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, and promote an international rules-based order wherein each country can reach its potential without sacrificing national sovereignty.



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group consists of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), and guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan and routinely conducts security and stability operations in the Indo-Pacific.



