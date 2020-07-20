Safran Contributes to 2020 Boeing EcoDemonstrator with New Landing Gear Noise Reduction Technology

(Source: Safran; issued July 20, 2020)

VELIZY, France --- Safran Landing Systems is accelerating innovation in landing gear noise attenuation as part of Boeing’s 2020 ecoDemonstrator. This program utilizes commercial aircraft to test technologies that can make aviation safer and more sustainable now and into the future.



Safran Landing Systems' selection underlines its high level of expertise in landing gear integration and noise reduction technology for aircraft across all market segments.



Safran Landing Systems, which supplies the landing gear for the 787 Dreamliner, will outfit the 2020 ecoDemonstrator with landing gear noise reduction devices. The objective is to attenuate the landing gear acoustic contribution by more than 20%. Modern aircraft engines have reduced their noise signature to the point that the landing gear is now one of the largest contributing factors to noise on approach and landing. On average, it can account for 30% to 40% of the external approach noise on modern long-haul aircraft.



For the 2020 program, which will begin testing in August, Boeing and Etihad Airways will use for the first time a Boeing 787-10. Sound measurements will be conducted on the airplane and the ground to validate community noise prediction processes and the sound reduction potential of a landing gear modified for quieter operations. Testing on the ecoDemonstrator will validate the efficacy of potential design solutions for the next generation of landing gear.



"This year marks our seventh ecoDemonstrator program, and continues our history of innovation and technology acceleration using flight demonstrators while collaborating with industry partners like Safran," said Kourosh Hadi, Boeing Director of Airplane Product Development including the ecoDemonstrator program. "These shared learnings benefit all as we push to make travel more sustainable, enjoyable and safe for passengers. Safran's noise reduction testing can make strides in reducing noise for our communities, and we value their contributions to the program."



"We are very proud to partner with Boeing and support environmental efforts through our involvement in the ecoDemonstrator program," said Jean-Paul Alary, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Landing Systems. "This program is fully aligned with Safran's forward-looking strategy, ensuring that the future generation of landing, braking and taxiing systems will be lighter, quieter, more cost-efficient and reliable."





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 95,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018.



Safran Landing Systems is the world leader of aircraft landing and braking systems. The company has partnerships with 30 airframers in civil, regional, commercial and military transport, and supports 27,000 aircraft that operate around 70,000 landings daily.



