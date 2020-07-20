Ellsworth Airmen, B-1s Deploy to Indo-Pacific Region

(Source: Air Force Global Strike Command; issued July 20, 2020)

ELLSWORTH AFB, S.D. --- More than 150 Airmen from a variety of career fields and several B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth returned to the Indo-Pacific region July 17 to conduct Bomber Task Force operations out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



Airmen and bombers from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to support Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces, and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the region.



“Our team has been actively preparing for BTF operations to ensure we’re ready and capable of meeting any requirement across the globe,” said Lt. Col. Lincoln Coleman, 37th EBS commander. “We are excited for the opportunity to integrate with our partners and allies in the Pacific theater and increase our joint lethality.”



Before arriving in Guam, the B-1s conducted bilateral intercept training with Koku-Jieitai, or Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), F-15Js over the Sea of Japan to enhance readiness and interoperability.



“Koku-Jieitai has steadily and successfully enhanced bilateral response capability and TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) through the training,” said JASDF commander, Col. Teruaki Fujita, Director of Operations, Support Division, Air Staff Office. “We remain committed to bilateral training in order to strengthen alliance capabilities, as well as interoperability to deter and counter threats.”



U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts BTF operations across the globe as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to collective defense and to integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations and activities.



Andersen AFB last hosted B-1s in May 2020, when bombers from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas, conducted multiple sequenced bilateral missions.



With the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force. It can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.



-ends-



