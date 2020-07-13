Pakistani Navy Commissions Romania-Built Corvette

(Source: Pakistani Navy; issued July 13, 2020)

Induction ceremony of state of the art Corvette, PNS YARMOOK held at PN Dockyard, Khi. The Chief Guest, CNS Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi termed the induction as imp milestone for PN & said that PNS YARMOOK will act as force multiplier to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.(1/3) pic.twitter.com/7H8nQALUp0 — Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed DGPR Navy (@dgprPaknavy) July 13, 2020

While appreciating professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards (Romania) for construction of high quality platforms for PN, the Naval Chief also highlighted Pak Navy's focus on indigenous designing & construction of warships to attain self reliance in shipbuilding. (2/3) — Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed DGPR Navy (@dgprPaknavy) July 13, 2020

PNS YARMOOK is latest warship, possesses cutting edge weapon & terminal defence systems. The ship can perform variety of naval Ops & transport helicopter & UAV simultaneously. The 2nd Corvette PNS TABUK is expected to join PN Fleet in coming months. (3/3) — Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed DGPR Navy (@dgprPaknavy) July 13, 2020

-ends-