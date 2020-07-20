General Atomics Selected for the Army’s Digital Guided Missile Program

(Source: General Atomics; issued July 20, 2020)

SAN DIEGO, CA. --- General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that it has been selected as a prime contractor for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Aviation and Missile Center’s (AvMC) Digital Guided Missile (DGM) prototype program under the Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC).



GA-EMS will develop advanced missile conceptual designs in direct support of the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) for the Army Modernization Campaign.



“We are excited to be chosen to help frame the npreext generation of weapon systems for the U.S. Army,” stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “GA-EMS has more than a decade’s worth of experience developing and advancing hypersonic weapons technologies for the joint service. We develop missile designs that have a digital model grounded with vetted modeling and simulation infrastructures. We are eager to leverage that expertise to develop competitive new ideas that better equip our men and women across a multi-domain battlespace.”



GA-EMS will conduct required analysis and design to develop new missile system prototype concepts for the Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF), Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV), Future Vertical Lift (FVL), and Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Cross Functional Teams (CFTs) and their high priority missions. The DGM prototype program intends to augment critical warfighter capabilities that have potential to provide increased lethality and overmatch by 2028.



“GA-EMS has organic capabilities for the development of missile systems,” stated Nick Bucci, vice president of Missile Defense and Space Systems at GA-EMS. “Our key technical personnel with decades of experience in weapons design and manufacturing, along with our flight technologies and space and air systems engineering groups located in Huntsville, AL, bring the missile development knowledge and capability needed to support the U.S. Army’s critical MDOs in the 2028 timeline.”



The Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC), Other Transactional Agreement (OTA) effort, will be executed for AvMC through Advanced Technology Incorporated (ATI).





