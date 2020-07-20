Gathering Storm: BAE Systems Selects Collins Aerospace to Provide Next-Gen Actuation for UK Tempest Technology Demonstration Program

(Source: Collins Aerospace Systems; issued July 20, 2020)

WOLVERHAMPTON, U.K. --- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp., today announced it has been awarded a contract by BAE Systems to provide advanced actuation capabilities including for the U.K.’s Tempest next generation combat air system project. Collins Aerospace will support the program from its Actuation Systems facility in Wolverhampton, UK.



Team Tempest is a co-funded technology initiative launched by the Royal Air Force (RAF) Rapid Capabilities Office and U.K. industry partners, including BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Leonardo and MBDA. The program is designed to ensure that the UK sustains and further develops the technological competencies necessary to retain military freedom of action and keep the UK at the forefront of global Combat Air technology development.



Team Tempest is working on a broad portfolio of more than 60 technology demonstrations spanning the breadth of combat air systems. Each demonstration will help develop UK industry skills, technologies and capabilities for the future.



“It’s a great privilege to work with BAE Systems on the Tempest project,” said Ed Dryden, vice president, Actuation Systems for Collins Aerospace. “We look forward to showcasing our actuation capabilities for a next generation combat air system while continuing to develop our future talent pipeline and deepening our collaboration with BAE Systems to ultimately support the aircraft itself.”



Collins Aerospace is a leading provider of technologically advanced actuation systems for commercial and military fixed wing and rotorcraft platforms around the world. With more than 50 years of experience in the design, manufacture, test and certification of actuation equipment, the company provides a range of solutions to its customers including primary flight controls, high lift systems, nacelle actuation, anti-ice valves, composites, utility actuation and missile actuation.





Collins Aerospace Systems is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. With 2019 net sales of approximately $26 billion, the business has 78,000 employees across more than 300 locations globally. It is one of the four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies.



-ends-



