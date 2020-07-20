New Industry Leaders Partner with Team Tempest to Deliver Next Generation Combat Aircraft

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued July 20, 2020)

Seven new British companies have joined the original four members of the Tempest project, in which the UK says it is investing £1.9 billion to develop the next generation combat aircraft intended to replace the Typhoon in the late 2030s. (BAE image)





Launched in 2018, Team Tempest is a group of ambitious industry partners - representing the deep breadth of innovation and expertise across the nation - working in collaboration with the MoD on the UK’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project.



The UK’s Future Combat Air System is the £1.9bn project working to develop the next generation combat aircraft, known as Tempest, which will replace the Typhoon.



These pioneering companies will bring new innovations and designs, enabling Team Tempest to carry on developing ground-breaking concepts and technologies that will guarantee combat dominance in the air.



The alliance is quickly gaining recognition for its work and notched up a world first within two years of launching by designing a generator that delivers unprecedented levels of electrical power.



Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed seven new companies had signed agreements to collaborate on Team Tempest at the virtual 2020 Farnborough International Airshow (FIA Connect).



Welcoming the news, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Just two years after Team Tempest was created, they delivered a world first. It’s no surprise; when you attract the very best of British engineering and design, technological leaps like these are guaranteed.



“That’s why I’m delighted seven more companies have joined this mission to work in collaboration with the MoD, under the Team Tempest banner. They will bring the ambition, invention and expertise that will deliver the breakthroughs we will depend on for decades to come.



“These pioneers will strengthen our ability to develop a next generation aircraft and allow us to continue making vital contributions to UK, European and global security.”



The companies who have signed a partnership are: GE UK, GKN, Collins Aerospace, Martin Baker, QinetiQ, Bombardier and Thales UK, along with UK universities and SMEs.

Since Team Tempest was launched in 2018, we have been working to create the future of combat air.



Today, we are launching our new interactive 3D model where you can explore our vision for the future. #TeamTempestUK



Click the link below https://t.co/zj1cEL06ly pic.twitter.com/YWRQqD0U8F — Team Tempest (@TeamTempestUK) July 17, 2020

Since its creation in 2018, Team Tempest has already employed more than 1,800 highly skilled engineers and programmers.



Set to increase to 2,500 by next year, the programme is securing the UK’s position as a global leader in combat air.



The new members of Team Tempest will join forces on established projects and development work with core members BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA UK, Rolls-Royce and the Ministry of Defence, bringing the best of British expertise and ingenuity on designing, manufacturing and operating combat air systems.



Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates further progress in delivering the UK’s combat air strategy, with more companies collaborating on the future of the UK’s Air Defence. This is a highly innovative project based around cutting-edge technology and drawing on a skills base where the UK excels.



“I am delighted that the success and strengths of Team Tempest are being enhanced through drawing on UK expertise; working with industrial partners and highly capable international team we are configured for future success.”



Together the companies will develop more than 60 technology prototypes and demonstration activities.



New processes will also deliver technology and intellectual property in half the time and at significantly lower cost than previous complex combat air programmes.



(ends)

Future Combat Air Continues to Drive Economic Advance Across the UK

(Source: BAE Systems; issued July 20, 2020)

Seven companies representing the breadth of innovation across the UK have signed agreements to progress opportunities to work on future combat air concepts and underpinning technologies across Team Tempest.



The companies involved include Bombardier Belfast, Collins Aerospace in the UK, GE Aviation UK, GKN Aerospace, Martin-Baker, QinetiQ, and Thales UK. This is the first phase of organisations to sign such agreements, with more to be announced.



The announcement represents a significant step forward by bringing additional expertise into the Team Tempest project. Team Tempest is a collaboration between BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA UK, Rolls-Royce and the UK Ministry of Defence, working together to develop game-changing technologies at pace and in an affordable manner.



Dave Holmes, Manufacturing Director for BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: “We are delighted to have signed the first phase of these new agreements, which are transforming our traditional relationships with partners. We are seeking opportunities to widen the Team Tempest project and bring in the very best of UK capability and expertise, from both inside and outside of defence. They will work alongside us as we seek to develop the generation-defining combat air capability which will help safeguard the security of our nation and our allies to the end of this century.



“In addition, by developing the wider industry team, we will help contribute to the retention, growth and investment in a wider world-class UK skills base. Collaborations, with some of the brightest and best across the country, show that Tempest is becoming a truly national endeavour and we are delivering on our promise to take new approaches to drive significant pace and efficiency into the programme.”



The companies will now seek opportunities to join forces on established projects and developments with the core Team Tempest partners, bringing the best of British expertise and ingenuity to optimally designing, manufacturing and operating combat air systems through life.



Jeremy Quin, the UK Minister for Defence Procurement, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates further progress in delivering the UK’s combat air strategy, with more companies collaborating on the future of the UK’s Air Defence. This is a highly innovative project based around cutting-edge technology and drawing on a skills base where the UK excels. I am delighted that the success and strengths of Team Tempest are being enhanced through drawing on UK expertise; working with industrial partners and highly capable international team we are configured for future success.”



Collectively, the companies will look to support more than 60 technology demonstration activities which are currently underway, which will demonstrate and de-risk world-leading processes and technology in half the time and at significantly lower cost than previous complex combat air programmes.



(ends)





