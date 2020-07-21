Northrop Grumman Delivers Three GEM 63 Rocket Motors for United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corp.; issued July 21, 2020)

MAGNA, Utah --- Northrop Grumman Corporation has delivered three of its 63-inch-diameter Graphite Epoxy Motors (GEM 63) for United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Atlas V rocket. The three motors were shipped from the Northrop Grumman facility in Magna to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, and will be used as strap-on boosters to augment thrust on Atlas V.



Northrop Grumman Delivers Three GEM 63 Rocket Motors for United Launch Alliances Atlas V

Northrop Grumman delivered its GEM 63 rocket motors from Magna, Utah to Florida for United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V.

The GEM 63 rocket motors were developed under a cooperative agreement with ULA for the Atlas V vehicle. Each motor contributes a maximum thrust of 373,000 pounds to the launch with up to five GEM 63 motors being able to support a single Atlas V launch.



“Designing a drop-in solution for an existing vehicle is no easy feat,” said Charlie Precourt, vice president, propulsion systems, Northrop Grumman. “As ULA’s largest legacy supplier, we have been providing rocket propulsion to ULA and its heritage companies since 1964 and we are pleased to continue our partnership with this new generation motor.”



A series of motor ground tests beginning in September 2018 satisfied requirements for certification by the United States Air Force and ULA. The first flight of Atlas V that will utilize three GEM 63 rocket motors is expected to launch later this year.



The GEM family of strap-on motors was developed starting in the early 1980s with the GEM 40, supporting 132 Delta II launches. The company also developed the GEM 46, which used 54 motors to support six successful missions of the Delta II Heavy. Northrop Grumman later developed the GEM 60, which retired with 100 percent success in August 2019 with 86 motors flown over 26 Delta IV launches.



Northrop Grumman is once again evolving the GEM family with the development of the GEM 63XL variation to support ULA’s Vulcan Centaur launch vehicle.





Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.



-ends-



